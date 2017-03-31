I enjoyed the challenge against KL Rahul: Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins made a comeback to Test cricket after five years and four months. (Source: AP) Pat Cummins made a comeback to Test cricket after five years and four months. (Source: AP)

After the end of a dramatic Test series against India, Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins has gone on to say that he enjoyed the challenge of bowling against Indian opener KL Rahul.

Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference for his IPL franchise, Delhi Daredevils, Cummins said,”I enjoyed the challenge against KL Rahul. He is a confident batsman and can take the game on. I am looking forward to the challenge again”

It may be recalled here that earlier KL Rahul too had praised Cummins for his aggressive pace bowling. ” Josh and Cummins in the first session I can say it’s the toughest session I’ve faced in Test cricket so far,” Rahul had said.

Meanwhile, as Pat Cummins will be spearheading the pace attack for Delhi Daredevils, KL Rahul will reportedly miss IPL 2017 with a shoulder injury. Rahul was injured during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy and as per reports he will soon be travelling to London to undergo surgery.

Rahul had earlier given hints about his injury and how the injury was stopping him from playing extravagant strokes.

After skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul is the second Indian batsman from RCB who has got injured. In Kohli’s absence AB de Villiers will lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side

Earlier, Rahul injured his left-forearm during the England Test series at Visakhapatam and then aggravated it while preparing for the Mohali Test in the nets.

