IPL 2017: I don’t have pressure to execute anything so I can express myself on the field, says Basil Thampi

Kerala pace bowler, Basil Thampi has grabbed all the eyeballs with his ability to ball yorkers. He has also added another dimension to the bowling attack of Gujarat Lions which otherwise seemed a bit lacklustre at times. Recently it was Chris Gayle whose wicket Tampi claimed and bagged all the limelight with and he also grabbed the wicket of Manish Pandey on Friday.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

Speaking at the post match presser Thamp said, “It’s a fantastic feeling. We did not do well in the last couple of games and needed a good win to bring our campaign back on track.” “I got my yorkers from tennis ball cricket. I came here before the tournament, we had good practice sessions. I worked with my coaches and they gave good confidence to me, as well as my captain. I didn’t have any (real) pressure to execute, that’s the big thing.” the 23-year-old said.

“It’s a fantastic feeling because the last couple of games, we didn’t do well. In fact we did well but on the matter of day, we didn’t execute it (our plans) well. We needed one good win, we got it today, so we are very happy to be there.” the youngster said.

Speaking about the pressure of IPL he said, “I don’t have pressure to execute anything, so I can express myself on the ground.”

First Published on: April 22, 2017 3:30 pm

