IPL 2017: I don’t have pressure to execute anything so I can express myself on the field, says Basil Thampi

After bagging the wicket of Chris Gayle, Basil Thampi bagged the wicket of Manish Pandey on Friday.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 22, 2017 3:33 pm
Basil Thampi has been in good form with the ball and has earned plaudits for his efforts with the ball. (Source: BCCI)

Kerala pace bowler, Basil Thampi has grabbed all the eyeballs with his ability to ball yorkers. He has also added another dimension to the bowling attack of Gujarat Lions which otherwise seemed a bit lacklustre at times. Recently it was Chris Gayle whose wicket Tampi claimed and bagged all the limelight with and he also grabbed the wicket of Manish Pandey on Friday. 

TeamsMWLDPNRR
KKR54108+1.013
MI54108+0.302
SH53206+0.549
DD42204+1.635
KXIP52304-0.302
KXIP52304-0.942
GL41302-1.084
RCB51402-1.095

Speaking at the post match presser Thamp said, “It’s a fantastic feeling. We did not do well in the last couple of games and needed a good win to bring our campaign back on track.” “I got my yorkers from tennis ball cricket. I came here before the tournament, we had good practice sessions. I worked with my coaches and they gave good confidence to me, as well as my captain. I didn’t have any (real) pressure to execute, that’s the big thing.” the 23-year-old said.

“It’s a fantastic feeling because the last couple of games, we didn’t do well. In fact we did well but on the matter of day, we didn’t execute it (our plans) well. We needed one good win, we got it today, so we are very happy to be there.” the youngster said.

Speaking about the pressure of IPL he said, “I don’t have pressure to execute anything, so I can express myself on the ground.”

First Published on: April 22, 2017 3:30 pm
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
