IPL 2017: I am looking forward to first match against RCB, want to pick AB de Villiers’ wicket, says Rashid Khan

In a historic decision, when the BCCI decided to include five Afghanistan cricketers in the IPL Auction, it was equivocally hailed as one of the best things to happen for the development of cricket among the associate countries.

However, the biggest surprise came with the bidding war for the young 18-year-old Afghan leg spinner Rashid Khan who went to SRH for a whopping Rs 4 crore.

However, speaking exclusively to the Indianexpress.com, Rashid said that he doesn’t have any pressure as far as the price tag is concerned and simply wants to give his cent percent on the field. Instead of being bothered by any pressure he is more excited with the prospect of playing in the IPL.

“In the IPL I am looking forward to playing the first match against RCB. I want to pick up the wicket of AB de Villiers. He is known as one of the batsman in the world in the shorter format and it will be a real challenge to bowl to him.”

Rashid is also excited that he will get to share the dressing room in Hyderabad with some of the biggest names in world cricket.

“It is a big opportunity to meet Tom Moody, VVS Laxman and Muttiah Muralitharan. Murali has taken 800 wickets in Test cricket and its obvious that I will ask him for a few tips and learn from him to improve my bowling skills.”

Meanwhile, speaking on his bowling skills and attacking instincts with the ball, Rashid said, “I generally come into bowl when the team needs a breakthrough and I love to read a batsman’s mind and then bowl the opposite of what he is thinking. I also try to read his weaknesses and attack those areas.”

It is these attacking instincts that help the young-leggie to pick up wickets and maintain a good economy rate. On the flat Indian pitches Rashid hoped that he will continue to do the same. Infact he has also looked at India’s premier spinner, R Ashwin to see how he bowls on such pitches which offer limited assistance to spinners. (in the shorter format of the game

Meanwhile, Rashid recently became the youngest spinner to reach 50 ODI wickets in the history of cricket. The record was previously held by his inspiration Shahid Afridi. “I am happy that I broke Afridi’s record and I hope that I continue to perform at the highest level”.

