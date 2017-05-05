IPL 2017: Glad that you haven’t seen too many videos of mine, Rahul Dravid tells Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson

Rahul Dravid praised Rishabh Pant’s selfless approach despite being quite close to getting a hundred. Rahul Dravid praised Rishabh Pant’s selfless approach despite being quite close to getting a hundred.

Chasing an imposing 209 to win, Pant (97) and Samson (61) recorded a match-winning partnership of 143 off 63 balls for the second wicket. With the second highest successful run chase in IPL history, Delhi recorded a seven-wicket win over Gujarat Lions here.

However, coach Rahul Dravid, in a post match on iplt20.com, told the duo jokingly,”Glad that you haven’t been watching videos of me batting. I am glad that you have not been watching too many videos of me batting when you need 208 in 20 overs. Well done boys, terrific innings.” (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Rahul Dravid praised Rishabh Pant’s selfless approach despite being quite close to getting a hundred and said,”What I found impressive in Rishabh’s batting is that he was not worried about his hundred. He was always looking to take the team home. But I am a hard taskmaster and I hope next time you will finish the job and stay not out.”

“Incredible innings from the two boys and truly well deserved,” he added. Delhi are currently fighting to stay alive in the league after a disastrous first half in the tournament, Dravid added.

Meanwhile, after a shaky start, Delhi have certainly found the momentum back and have won their last two league games. In the absence of Zaheer Khan, they next host table toppers Mumbai and will be hopping to continue their winning run.

