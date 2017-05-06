IPL 2017: I am feeling blessed to share experience with Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, says Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi is currently seventh in the top run-scorer’s list in IPL 2017. Rahul Tripathi is currently seventh in the top run-scorer’s list in IPL 2017.

Though he missed his first ever T20 century by seven runs, Rahul Tripathi is not going to curb his natural game and take a defensive approach as his team Rising Pune Supergiant face defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“I don’t think how tough is the ball. I think, he (bowler) is bowling a good yorker, so how can I hit it for a boundary. If he is bowling a bouncer, what type of shot I can play. I always thought like that,” Tripathi said.

Tripathi, who opens the batting for Pune, played a splendid innings of 93 against Kolkata Knight Riders which set a brilliant win for his team. He said that he doesn’t plan the attack.

“It’s nothing specific. It is just that it has come out good attacking them. I have just kept it simple to strike the ball,” he said.

Part of the dressing room that also includes the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes, Tripathi said he just enjoying the moment.

“I am excited. It’s a big opportunity for me to be here. I am just trying to enjoy the moment. Not thinking too much, just play, just take match by match. It’s coming naturally to me. Nothing extra,” he said. “I am feeling very blessed to get this opportunity to bat with them and share this experience,” he said.

With Pune on the verge of making it to the play-offs and he himself at the seventh position in top run-getters list, Tripathi said the game against Hyderabad is important for his team.

“It’s an important game for us. We are close to play-offs. Sunrisers are a good side at home. It is good to win against them,” Tripathi said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd