RCB’s AB de Villiers reveals that he is a bit of a romantic

AB de Villiers is a renowned name in the cricket world, but very few know him as a shy romantic.

De Villiers confessed at a recent promotional event in Mumbai that he has written multiple love letters during his school days but they never found their way to the girls they were addressed to.

Calling himself a romantic, De Villiers recollected his school days, “I am a bit of a romantic, so any girl that I fell for during school days, I would write a letter but the problem with that was I was always too scared to give it to her. I would then go back home with the letter, with a lot of love in there, and I would climb to the roof of our house and I would hide the letter there.”

The One Day International captain from South Africa said that by the end of his school life, he had collected around 30 letters. “So they ended up being around 27-30 letters there at the end of my school career. All of them I was too scared to give it to the girls,” he added.

Now that he is married, he has gathered courage to write letters and give them to his wife Danielle. He told his audience how he left a letter in her passport when she was leaving South Africa and how much the gesture meant to her. “Now that I am a bit older, and have finally got married, I have decided to use all that (experience) to write letters to my wife. Just the other day, when she left for South Africa, I slipped in a little handwritten note into her passport which I knew she would read, once reaching the airport.

“I got a text message from her a day or two later when she arrived at home saying how much that meant to her,” the die-hard romantic signed off.

