Sunrisers realise they can’t take the finisher out of Dhoni

Dhoni time

The match was on a knife’s edge. One ball left, two runs needed and the most nerveless finisher in limited-overs history on strike. We had just entered Dhoni time. It was sudden-death in Pune. As he stood waiting for Siddharth Kaul to finally decide upon what he exactly planned to do with the final delivery in the company of David Warner and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, even the unflappable Dhoni brain must have for a change experienced a range of emotions.

This was a chance for Kaul to make a name for himself. It was also a chance for Dhoni to remind everyone why his name still resonates in a wild crescendo around every cricket ground he walks into. He’d already shown glimpses of it. He’d brought it down to this straightforward miss-or-hit equation from a rather difficult one of 47 from the last three overs with three fours and two sixes—the second straight out of the Dhoni playbook, a bottom-handed thump over wide long-on with barely any follow through to a full ball from Kumar in the penultimate over.

A failure to see this through though would mean more fuel to the incessant talk regarding his waning abilties as a finisher. This was as much about him as it was about his team. “Unhonee ko honi kar de, woh hai Dhoni” the emcee at the ground had screamed at least a dozen occasions during the last three overs. But here, it wasn’t about doing the impossible.

It was about doing what he does best and the possibility of showing that he’s still got it. It wasn’t a glory shot over the ropes in that wide long-on to deep mid-wicket region that he generally prefers for a photo finish this time. It was instead a punchy cover-drive to a length ball from Kaul delivered from around the wicket, rather anticlimactic and undramatic in a sense. But it did the job. Pune had gotten their campaign back on track. So had Dhoni.

Was this the return of Dhoni though? The cynic will still point out that only once in his unbeaten half-century did we see a vintage Dhoni strike—the six off Kumar. For a major chunk of his innings, he’d kept swiping rather than smashing deliveries into the on-side, despite the rapidly rising run-rate meandered along at a rather pedestrian pace. In his heyday, nobody would have taken notice of his slow start. For, that was always the precursor for the boundary-storm towards the end. But not many believe that this is the same Dhoni anymore. The stage was set in Pune for him to prove them wrong.

The last five overs didn’t start well as the young Mohammad Siraj kept him to a couple of singles and a two in an over where you would have expected Dhoni to take control of proceedings. That meant 56 were needed off the last four. In his first over, Siraj had stuck to back of length to keep Dhoni in check. In his second, he went short of length but also tried to vary the pace of the ball. And Dhoni smacked him for back-to-back boundaries, a cross-batted pummel over long-on for six and then a glide over point for four. Thirty of two now.

Kumar has been by a distance the best Indian death-bowler in the IPL over the last two seasons. And despite those two boundaries, there was sense to back him against Dhoni. The pressure was telling though as he started with a wide outside off-stump. Like any ace predator, it’s this anxiety or fear that Dhoni instinctively senses in a bowler at this stage of a game.

With that one wide, Kumar had revealed his nerves. And Dhoni pounced it with a flick through his legs for four, a tribute to his captain Steve Smith maybe, before chopping a wide full delivery for four. A rattled Kumar was now sucked into bowling into Dhoni’s area, and the ball disappeared over long-on. The match had turned with these three deliveries. An over later, Dhoni showed that he could still win it the Dhoni way in Dhoni time.

Gatecrashers come to the party

Till less than a week before the IPL auction Tripathi wasn’t even part of it. He had produced a few worthy knocks in Vijay Hazare and in back-to-back club games hit six sixes in an over but it took the persuasion of those around him and a last-minute visit for the RPS trials at DY Patil to make sure he caught their eye. Tiwary, meanwhile, went unsold in the first two rounds of the auction before being bought in the third for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

But it’s the two gatecrashers who have come to the party in their wins this season. Tiwary did it again with quick runs, and a couple of crucial boundaries including one to start the final over from Kaul, to help Dhoni in the end. But it was Tripathi’s blazing assault on Kaul, smashing him for 18 runs with two sixes and a four in the last over of the powerplay, that set up Pune’s chase. The only local in the Supergiant line-up then notched up his first half-century before a run-out robbed of him playing an even more significant role in what was ultimately Dhoni’s night.

