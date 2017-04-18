Hours after getting bail, Vijay Mallya congratulates Chris Gayle for 10, 000 T20 runs

Vijay Mallya was chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore franchisee until 2016. (Source: File) Vijay Mallya was chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore franchisee until 2016. (Source: File)

Vijay Mallya, on Tuesday, congratulated Chris Gayle for his knock against Gujarat Lions amid the storm caused by his arrest and bail in London. Gayle had been struggling with the bat thus far in the IPL but on Tuesday, got RCB off to a flier against Gujarat Lions as he scored 77 off just 38 balls hitting five fours and seven sixes in his innings.

Congrats Henry Gayle @henrygayle Universe Boss for an incredible 10,000 runs in T20 cricket — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) 18 April 2017

“Congrats Henry Gayle @henrygayle Universe Boss for an incredible 10,000 runs in T20 cricket,” said Mallya in his tweet. Mallya was arrested on Tuesday in London “was arrested on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud,” according to a statement from Scotland Yard. On appearing before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, though, Mallya was granted bail. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Mallya was the chairman of Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL), the company that ran the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchisee from its inception to until he stepped down in 2016. Amrit Thomas has since replaced him as the chairman and has ran the franchisee this season.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

RCB, despite possessing one of the biggest names in cricket among their batting line-up, have struggled to get their season under way. In the five matches they have played, RCB have lost four and taken just two points. On Tuesday, though, it was a different case as captain Virat Kohli provided support to a bludgeoning Chris Gayle. RCB went on to post a mammoth 213/2 against Gujarat Lions.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd