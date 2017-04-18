Latest News

Hours after getting bail, Vijay Mallya congratulates Chris Gayle for 10, 000 T20 runs

Vijay Mallya was arrested and released on bail in London on Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 18, 2017 10:25 pm
chris gayle, vijay mallya, mallya arrested, mallya arrest, gayle mallya, chris gayle vijay mallya, rcb, royal challengers bangalore, rcb vs gujarat lions, rcb vs gl, ipl 2017, cricket news, cricket, sports news Vijay Mallya was chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore franchisee until 2016. (Source: File)

Vijay Mallya, on Tuesday, congratulated Chris Gayle for his knock against Gujarat Lions amid the storm caused by his arrest and bail in London. Gayle had been struggling with the bat thus far in the IPL but on Tuesday, got RCB off to a flier against Gujarat Lions as he scored 77 off just 38 balls hitting five fours and seven sixes in his innings.

“Congrats Henry Gayle @henrygayle Universe Boss for an incredible 10,000 runs in T20 cricket,” said Mallya in his tweet. Mallya was arrested on Tuesday in London “was arrested on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud,” according to a statement from Scotland Yard. On appearing before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, though, Mallya was granted bail. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Mallya was the chairman of Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL), the company that ran the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchisee from its inception to until he stepped down in 2016. Amrit Thomas has since replaced him as the chairman and has ran the franchisee this season.

TeamsMWLDPNRR
KKR54108+1.013
MI54108+0.302
SH53206+0.549
DD42204+1.635
KXIP52304-0.302
KXIP52304-0.942
GL41302-1.084
RCB51402-1.095

RCB, despite possessing one of the biggest names in cricket among their batting line-up, have struggled to get their season under way. In the five matches they have played, RCB have lost four and taken just two points. On Tuesday, though, it was a different case as captain Virat Kohli provided support to a bludgeoning Chris Gayle. RCB went on to post a mammoth 213/2 against Gujarat Lions.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I lift heavy cement slabs on my shoulders every day. When I return home, my body hurts all over. But I really look forward to Sunday when I unwind myself playing football 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

20th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 18, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

21st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 19, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

22nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 20, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

23rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 21, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune