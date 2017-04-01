Home season takes a toll on IPL: Virat Kohli Kohli, KL Rahul, R Ashwin and now Umesh Yadav

After Vitrat Kohli, the latest to join the bandwagon of injured cricketers is R Ashwin. After Vitrat Kohli, the latest to join the bandwagon of injured cricketers is R Ashwin.

In addition to notable wins, India’s marathon home season also brought with it a spate of injuries and burnouts. As a result, some of IPL’s biggest names are being forced to give its tenth edition a miss.

Virat Kohli

Ruled out of the Dharamsala Test against Australia after injuring his shoulder in Ranchi, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s skipper Virat Kohli is set to miss the start of the IPL 10. The 28-year-old hurt his shoulder while fielding in the third Australia Test and has suggested that the strain will take a “few weeks” to heal.

Workload: 12 Tests 8 ODIs 3 T20s

The hectic workload saw India captain play all but one match — the last Test against Australia. The injury layoff will break the streak for Kohli who has missed only one Indian Premier League game — in the inaugural season in 2008.

KL Rahul

In what would be a double whammy for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the franchise will also miss the services of KL Rahul who sustained a shoulder injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 24-year old opener had hurt his left shoulder during the first Test against Australia, and will reportedly be travelling to London to undergo surgery.

Workload: 9 Tests 3 ODIs 3 T20s

The coming-of-age season saw Rahul become a batting mainstay for India in all three formats. The opener played all the matches since missing the third Test against England in November.

Murali Vijay

Kings XI Punjab opener is likely to sit out the because of a wrist and shoulder injury. He may have to undergo a shoulder surgery.

Workload: 12 Tests

Though he featured exclusively in Tests, Vijay played with an injury for the better part of the season.

R Ashwin

The Rising Pune Supergiant offspinner is set to miss the IPL because of a sports hernia. Ashwin is likely to be outfor six to eight weeks.

Workload: 13 Tests 3 ODIs

During the home season, Ashwin bowled 738.2 overs – the most ever by a bowler in a Test season – and had record 82 wickets.

Umesh Yadav

Yadav, the pace spearhead for Kolkata Knight Riders, has been advised by BCCI’s medical team to skip the first two weeks of the IPL.

Workload: 12 Tests 6 ODIs

Yadav missed just one Test, against New Zealand, in September, and played six one-dayers in addition to the 12 Tests. The 29-year-old grabbed 30 Test wickets in 355.5 overs — a grueling haul for a fast bowler in Indian conditions.

OTHERS AT RISK

Ravindra Jadeja

Workload: 13 Tests 3 ODIs

Jadeja, who toppled fellow spinner Ashwin for the No.1 ranking for Test bowlers, played all of the 13 home Test matches — picking up 71 wickets in 717.2 overs.

