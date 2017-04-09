IPL 2017 Highlights, RPS vs KXIP Match 4: Punjab beat Pune by 6 wickets

KXIP won the match against RPS by six wickets. (Source: BCCI) KXIP won the match against RPS by six wickets. (Source: BCCI)

It was never a big total. On a pitch that was a good one for batsmen, 163 was never a big total to defend. And Glenn Maxwell and David Miller made it look even smaller. Kings XI Punjab romped home to a six-wicket win over Rising Pune Supergiant after chasing down the 164-run target in 19 overs to win their opening match of the Indian Premier League 2017.

RPS were in the game until Maxwell and Miller came together and teared their attacked. Both shared an unbeaten stand of 79 runs, which came off just 47 balls, to lead their team to victory. Maxwell made 44 runs off 20 balls with two fours and four sixes while Miller made 30 off 27 balls with one four and two sixes.

KXIP had a decent start to their chase with Manan Vohra and Hashim Amla making 27 runs for the opening wicket before the former lost his wicket. Wriddhiman Saha was the next to go with the score reading 49. They were in a uncertain spot after losing Amla for 28.

But Maxwell and Miller made sure there were no concerns even after Axar Patel was dismissed for 24 by Imran Tahir.

Earlier, RPS posted 163 for the loss of six wickets with the help of Ben Stokes, who scored a half-century and Manoj Tiwary, who hit 40 runs off 23 balls. But other Pune batsmen failed to gain momentum and help Pune build a big total.

They lost Mayank Agarwal for a duck in the first over itself and Ajinkya Rahane could only make 19 runs before becoming the second wicket. Steve Smith made 29 runs and MS Dhoni made only 5 off 11 balls. In the end, Dan Christian’s eight-ball 17 helped Pune take the total beyond 150.

