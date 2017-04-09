IPL 2017 Highlights, RCB vs DD Match 5: Bangalore beat Delhi by 15 runs

Rishabh Pant made a valiant 57 in Delhi’s chase. (Source: BCCI) Rishabh Pant made a valiant 57 in Delhi’s chase. (Source: BCCI)

It is rare that the captain winning the toss at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore elects to field first. But Shane Watson did. It is rarer that a team can defend a total at this ground, forget a total which is only 157. But Royal Challengers Bangalore did. Watson won the toss against Delhi Daredevils and elected to bat and RCB could only manage only 157 for the loss of 8 wickets but DD failed to chase down the target and could manage only 142 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

Batting first, RCB were in a spot of bother when three wickets for 55 runs with Shane Watson, Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh back in the hut. But Kedar Jadhav took it upon himself and played a gem of an innings, scoring 69 runs from 37 balls with five fours and as many sixes. There was no other RCB batsmen that made an impact in batting.

Delhi’s pacers Zaheer Khan and Chris Morris were brilliant as they shared five wickets amongst themselves while Pat Cummins picked up one. Spinners Shabaz Nadeem picked up a wicket as well.

Chasing the modest target on a decent batting pitch, Delhi crumbled under pressure and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They too were 55 for 3 but lost their four wickets at 84 and then the fifth at 107.

Only Rishabh Pant, who had lost his father a couple of days ago, kept his team in them. But he ran out of partners at the other end and realising that there was not much he could, he went for the big shots. Trying to hit one out of the park, he was dismissed on the first ball of the penultimate over and that was match for RCB.

They won their first match of the 10th IPL season by 15 runs. Highlights of the match can be found at hotstar.com and iplt20.com.

