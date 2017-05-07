Here’s why RCB are wearing green jerseys in IPL 2017 match against KKR

RCB will wear Green jersey against KKR. (Source: BCCI) RCB will wear Green jersey against KKR. (Source: BCCI)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore side are donning green jerseys in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Sunday as they are keen on spreading a message on environmental conservation. The franchise has worn the green dress in the previous editions as well and will do it once again when they play Kolkata Knight Riders.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The franchise has been continuing this practice since 2011 to promote their “Go Green” initiative. This is a move to create awareness about global warming. The RCB franchise has also been taking initiatives to plant trees and have also earlier asked the fans to travel by buses to save fuel.

Even in the last edition, Bangalore players took the initiative forward by reaching the stadium on cycle while CNG rikshaws were arranged for fans to reach the stadium.

RCB will play their second last game of the season, which was nothing less than a disappointment from them. The Virat Kohli-led side was initially affected by injuries while later faced batting collapses on a number of occasions during the tournament. They were the finalists in the last edition of IPL.

Kohli’s team now has two wins under their belt after playing 12 matches with just five points and are sitting at the bottom of the table. They would now be playing for pride and would seek a couple of consolation wins in the upcoming matches.

