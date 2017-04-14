IPL 2017: Here is why MS Dhoni’s criticism is not justified

To question Dhoni’s form so early and that too on the basis of just three matches in the IPL is unjustified. (Source: BCCI) To question Dhoni’s form so early and that too on the basis of just three matches in the IPL is unjustified. (Source: BCCI)

MS Dhoni is arguably one of the best players to play the shortest format of the game. He recently gave up his captaincy role from the limited-overs cricket. After this decision it was expected that he would focus on his batting and take it a notch higher.

But, despite being freed from the burden of captaincy, Dhoni has somewhat struggled to produce a fine show with the willow in the IPL. This has led to a lot of critics to come down hard on him. Former Indian skipper, Sourav Ganguly, raised some serious concerns about Dhoni’s batting in the shortest version of the game. “I am not too sure if MS Dhoni is a good T20 player. He is a champion ODI player but when it comes to Twenty20 cricket, in 10 years, he has got one fifty and that’s not the best record,” Ganguly said. Noticeably all of this criticism comes on the back of a poor run of form in the IPL.

However, to question Dhoni’s form so early and that too on the basis of just three matches in the IPL is unjustified.

Statistics speak for themselves. He has played a mammoth 146 ipl games and scored 3299 runs at an average of 38.81. Most importantly his strike rate is 137.98. In T20 internationals he has a similar average of 36.64 and a strike above 120. So if a player has these credentials then there is no reason to question his place in the side.

MS Dhoni is a class player, and all this talk is after having just played three games. He will be fine with the bat in the tournament and all that he needs is just one good innings. But for him to succeed he should try to keep focus and play his natural game and maybe practise atleast a hundred deliveries a day just to get back to the basics.

