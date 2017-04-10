IPL 2017: Her husband MS Dhoni in Pune colours but Sakshi is missing Chennai Super Kings, see pic

Sakshi Dhoni with the CSK helmet. Sakshi Dhoni with the CSK helmet.

Some team have the same fan following as Chennai Super Kings enjoyed for eight seasons of Indian Premier League. The team from Chennai was one of the popular ones in the tournament. It may not be part of the IPL anymore but the fans are going nowhere. Not only the fans, even players and others related to the team have the same emotions with the team. One such person is Sakshi Dhoni.

Wife of MS Dhoni, who captained CSK for the eight seasons, Sakshi shared a photo of her wearing a Chennai Super Kings helmet and with the captain “throwback.” Clearly, she is missing the Chennai team like other fans. Sakshi was seen at the stadium cheering for the team and her husband during the CSK days,

Chennai won the Indian Premier League title two times in 2010 and 2011, the only team to win it in consecutive years. Also, they have reached the final of the IPL tournament for a record six times but managed to win only two of them. They reached the final of IPL for four straight season from 2010 to 2013.

The four losses in the final have come against Rajasthan Royals (2008), Kolkata Knight Riders (2012), Mumbai Indians (2013) and Mumbai Indians (2015).

The team was suspended for two years from IPL after the 2015 season by the Supreme Court appointed Lodha committee for the involvement of one of their owners in betting.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd