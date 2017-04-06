Latest News

He is still my first Test wicket: MS Dhoni trolls Kevin Pietersen, watch video

During the IPL 2017 contest between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant, MS Dhoni owned Kevin Pietersen with a priceless reply. Watch the video here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 6, 2017 8:53 pm
MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni India, India MS Dhoni, Kevin Pietersen, Engalnd Kevin Pietersen, Kevin Pietersen England, sports news, IPL, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express MS Dhoni conveyed the message via Manoj Tiwary who was wired up and interacting with the commentators.

The Indian Premier League always brings a lot of exciting stuff, both on and off the field. In the clash between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians a hilarious incident, on air, unfolded and the act was led by former India skipper MS Dhoni when he trolled Kevin Pietersen.

During Deepak Chahar’s over, RPS player Manoj Tiwary was on mic and the commentators were having a discussion with him about the team’s preparations and his fitness. Pietersen interrupted and requested Tiwary to do a favour to him.

Pietersen asked Manoj Tiwary to convey a message to Dhoni. He said, “Can you do me a favour ? Can you just whisper MS that I’m a better golfer than him.” “Kevin Pietersen bolra hai ki vo apse better Golfer hai (Kevin Pietersen is saying that he is a better golfer than you),” Tiwary told MS Dhoni. Dhoni gave a perfect reply to Pietersen and said, “He is still my first Test wicket” on which Pietersen couldn’t really say much and only ended up saying,” It was referral…It was referral …Not out…”.

This is just the first week of the glamorous league and we have had some superb moments so far in the tournament. On Wednesday, during the opening encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, SRH batsman Yuvraj Singh demolished the Bangalore bowling and scored 27-ball 62 during the course. Later, Sunrisers won the match by 35 runs to start their campaign successfully.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

2nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 6, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad