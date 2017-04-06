He is still my first Test wicket: MS Dhoni trolls Kevin Pietersen, watch video

MS Dhoni conveyed the message via Manoj Tiwary who was wired up and interacting with the commentators. MS Dhoni conveyed the message via Manoj Tiwary who was wired up and interacting with the commentators.

The Indian Premier League always brings a lot of exciting stuff, both on and off the field. In the clash between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians a hilarious incident, on air, unfolded and the act was led by former India skipper MS Dhoni when he trolled Kevin Pietersen.

During Deepak Chahar’s over, RPS player Manoj Tiwary was on mic and the commentators were having a discussion with him about the team’s preparations and his fitness. Pietersen interrupted and requested Tiwary to do a favour to him.

VIDEO: On the MIC – @msdhoni stumps @KP24 … KP to MSD – Who is a better golfer? Dhoni's reply was priceless http://t.co/enaG6O4SbV #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2017

Pietersen asked Manoj Tiwary to convey a message to Dhoni. He said, “Can you do me a favour ? Can you just whisper MS that I’m a better golfer than him.” “Kevin Pietersen bolra hai ki vo apse better Golfer hai (Kevin Pietersen is saying that he is a better golfer than you),” Tiwary told MS Dhoni. Dhoni gave a perfect reply to Pietersen and said, “He is still my first Test wicket” on which Pietersen couldn’t really say much and only ended up saying,” It was referral…It was referral …Not out…”.

This is just the first week of the glamorous league and we have had some superb moments so far in the tournament. On Wednesday, during the opening encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, SRH batsman Yuvraj Singh demolished the Bangalore bowling and scored 27-ball 62 during the course. Later, Sunrisers won the match by 35 runs to start their campaign successfully.

