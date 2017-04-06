Hazel Keech supports Yuvraj Singh from stands in Hyderabad

Hazel Keech watches IPL 10’s inaugural encounter. (Source: BCCI) Hazel Keech watches IPL 10’s inaugural encounter. (Source: BCCI)

The Indian Premier league’s tenth edition couldn’t have asked for a better start. Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad locked horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in their own backyard and the batting display from one of India’s finest batsmen, Yuvraj Singh anchored his franchise side SRH to a mammoth 207/4 in 20 overs.

Yuvraj notched up an aggressive 27-ball 62 during the course of Sunrisers’ innings. While the left-hand batsman was taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers with authority, his wife and model-turned actress Hazel Keech celebrated Yuvraj’s blistering knock from the stands as she made an appearance during the clash between SRH and RCB.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Shane Watson asked David Warner-led side to bat first. Hyderabad suffered an early blow when a good looking Warner was sent back in the hut by Aniket Choudhary after Mandeep Singh grabbed a stunning catch at point.

But the real drama was set up after Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques and later yuvraj Singh chipped in with some aggressive individual performances. Dhawan scored 40 runs while Henriques went on to smash this season’s first half century.

Yuvraj on the other side gave SRH fans a number of moments to cheer about. Though, he was dropped twice during the course of his innings but the flamboyant batsman seemed to be pretty confident about his shots and game play. The cut and the hook shots that came of Yuvraj’s willow had all the confidence as he cleared the rope thrice.

Later, RCb while chasing a target of 208 runs had a good solid start but lost their way in the middle and were bundled out for 172 runs in 19.4 overs to lose the match by 35 runs.

