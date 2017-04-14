Latest News

IPL 2017: Samuel Badree takes hat-trick in first match for RCB this season

Samuel Badree became the 12th man to take a hat trick in the IPL when he dismissed three in a row against the Mumbai Indians.

ipl 10, ipl hat trick, samuel badree hat trick, rcb hat trick, ipl 2017 hat trick, royal challengers bangalore hat trick, badree hat trick, ipl 2017 hat trick, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Samuel Badree took three wickets on the trot to put RCB ahead. (Source: IPL)

Samuel Badree became the 12th man to take a hat-trick in the IPL when he took the wickets of Parthiv Patel, Mitch McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma during RCB’s match against the Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru. This is Badree’s first match in IPL 2017 and he has rewarded the confidence shown in him by Virat Kohli and the RCB team management in the best way possible.

Badree came at a point when Mumbai Indians were starting to get going as they chased the total of 143 set by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was the third over of the MI innings and they were 7/1 having just lost the wicket of Jos Buttler in the previous over. Badree’s first ball went for a dot but the second was a googly and Parthiv Patel ended up hitting it straight to Chris Gayle. Mumbai Indians then sent out Mitch McClenaghan to bat. The experiment backfired as the Kiwi’s shot as taken by Mandeep Singh and that was the second. MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who was on the non-striker’s end, crossed over and was the man to face the next ball. He decided to play safe and attempted to defend Badree’s googly. The ball went between bat and ball and dislodged the bails triggering delirious celebrations.

The hat-trick has had a significant impact on the game. When the over began, Mumbai Indians were 7/1, looking a bit shaky due to the early wicket but still having the match well under control due to the low score that they were chasing. But after that over, they were 8/4 and all of a sudden, RCB were favourites to win the match.

