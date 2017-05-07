Latest News

Hashim Amla scores second century of IPL 2017

Hashim Amla, who had earlier scored 104*, scored his second century of IPL 2017 for Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Mohali | Published:May 7, 2017 9:45 pm
hashim amla, amla, amla hundred, kxip vs gl, kings xi vs gujarat, kings, ipl 2017, ipl, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express Hashim Amla scored 104 runs off 60 balls for Kings XI. (Source: BCCI)

During the Kings XI Punjab innings, David Warner, captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, tweeted: “Can Hashim Amla do it again?” His question was if Amla can score his second century off the IPL season. The Kings XI batsman was batting on 87* at that moment.

In the final over of the innings, Amla smashed a six over extra-cover to bring up his second century of this IPL season and became only the third batsmen after Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle to score two or more centuries in a single IPL season.

Amla scored his century off 59 balls but was dismissed off the next ball as he missed a delivery from Dhawal Kulkarni and was adjudged LBW. He made 104 runs off 60 deliveries.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Virat Kohli should look himself in the mirror 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

46th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
TODAY

47th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

48th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 8, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

49th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 9, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur