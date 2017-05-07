Hashim Amla scores second century of IPL 2017

Hashim Amla scored 104 runs off 60 balls for Kings XI. (Source: BCCI) Hashim Amla scored 104 runs off 60 balls for Kings XI. (Source: BCCI)

During the Kings XI Punjab innings, David Warner, captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, tweeted: “Can Hashim Amla do it again?” His question was if Amla can score his second century off the IPL season. The Kings XI batsman was batting on 87* at that moment.

In the final over of the innings, Amla smashed a six over extra-cover to bring up his second century of this IPL season and became only the third batsmen after Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle to score two or more centuries in a single IPL season.

Amla scored his century off 59 balls but was dismissed off the next ball as he missed a delivery from Dhawal Kulkarni and was adjudged LBW. He made 104 runs off 60 deliveries.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd