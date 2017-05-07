Hashim Amla scores second century of IPL 2017

By: Express Web Desk | Mohali | Published:May 7, 2017 9:45 pm
During the Kings XI Punjab innings, David Warner, captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, tweeted: “Can Hashim Amla do it again?” His question was if Amla can score his second century off the IPL season. The Kings XI batsman was batting on 87* at that moment.
In the final over of the innings, Amla smashed a six over extra-cover to bring up his second century of this IPL season and became only the third batsmen after Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle to score two or more centuries in a single IPL season.
Amla scored his century off 59 balls but was dismissed off the next ball as he missed a delivery from Dhawal Kulkarni and was adjudged LBW. He made 104 runs off 60 deliveries.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd