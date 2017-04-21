IPL 2017: Hashim Amla played one of the finest knocks we would ever see, says Rohit Sharma

Rohi Sharma said that to be able to chase this target in 15.3 overs was fantastic. (Source: BCCI) Rohi Sharma said that to be able to chase this target in 15.3 overs was fantastic. (Source: BCCI)

After securing an incredible win against KXIP captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma said, “Incredible game to be part of. Something which reminded me of 2014, when we chased 190 against Royals in 14 overs” and added, “To be able to chase this target in 15.3 overs is fantastic. Hashim Amla played one of the finest knocks we would ever see but we finished up really well. When we came back to the change room the talk was that the ground is small and we have the batters to do it. That was pretty evident in the first six overs. The way Jos and Parthiv batted at the start was magnificent,” said the skipper.

Speaking about his bowlers he said, “They (Malinga and Co) are proven match winners and they have done it for years, even in international cricket. That’s there. It’s a lot of pressure, it’s always challenging. It’s just about backing them and the management does that. They will come good. It’s just the first half of the tournament, the second half becomes crucial, the table keeps changing so you have to be on the money, you can’t lose momentum,” he said.

Meanwhile, Man of the match Jos Buttler said:”It was a small ground and a fantastic wicket. Luckily, we won the toss, you’d think 200 was a really good score. I think today, chasing that kind of total was great for me because I could go from ball one without thinking. I’ve put a lot of pressure on myself, trying too hard to score the runs. Today, when you’re chasing a big score, you can relax and play your shots. Keep a still base and do the rest.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 21, 2017 7:15 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd