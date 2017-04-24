Smashim Amla

It was Hashim Amla’s second fifty of the season. The South African also has a hundred to his credit. (Source: PTI Photo) It was Hashim Amla’s second fifty of the season. The South African also has a hundred to his credit. (Source: PTI Photo)

Lyrical destroyer

Maybe, Ravindra Jadeja’s mind drifted. Or maybe, the sight of Hashim Amla deluded him. For a fleeting second, he thought he was engaged in an intense cat-and-mouse game in a Test match. He eschewed his default flat-and-straight trajectory and tossed one up, like he often does these days in Tests. What followed was a blur of twinkling feet and whirling arms tonking the ball into the stands over cover — a shot executed with a degree of a characteristic detachment.

Seldom ever has IPL seen a more sweetly-struck six. Then again, seldom ever has IPL seen a batsman of such artfulness as Amla. So much so that you wonder how foolish the preconceived notions of T20 batsmanship are, that compulsion to associate it with brutality and improvising. Of course, the doctrine of Gayles and ABs is still the dogma, but men like Hashim Amla and Kane Williamson fuse a different, almost rare, dimension into the game. Without any noticeable changes to their fundamental game.

For more conviction, you call pull out the reels of all his landmark hundreds and be awed by the similitude of his canvas. These were the same strokes he unfurled when scoring his tons — the dexterous cover-drives, the deft flicks and there was even a late cut, that ultimate demoralisation weapon of artful batsmen.

In other words, essentially, Amla leaves you with the same Amla experience. Maybe, he clears the boundary ropes more frequently, but the soul of his stroke-making remains the same. It is never a battle to hit the ball as hard as he could, nor to swing it as long as he could. It’s a more polished, nuanced art of coaxing the gaps with a combination of audacity and dexterity.

His method also made us realise that our perceptions of him were flawed. That we mistook his sanguinity for meekness and his calmness for clumsiness. We understated the man as well as his transformative craft. We took him by the man he projects himself as on the field, and not by the numbers he has racked up or the matches he has won. In T20s, for his country, county and club, he averages 33.22, his runs fetched at a strike rate of 128.03, which is only marginally less than Virat Kohli’s (132). Anyway, in this IPL, he has scored runs at a brisker pace than Kohli, Gayle, AB and Warner.

His is a classic example that the IPL auctions are not always bound by logic, but rather impressions. A reason, he went unsold in the 2016 auction, before someone in the Punjab camp had the common sense to send him an SOS when Shaun Marsh got himself injured midway through the last season. He reposed their faith with a 96, and Punjab were shrewd enough to comprehend that they shouldn’t let go of him, even if he is prone to fluctuations of form and mood.

So there was no question of benching Amla this season, even if it had to be at the expense of Eoin Morgan, supposedly a better purveyor in this format. There was also no whiff of doubt about where to install him, at the top of the order so that’s his strokes, primarily through the ground, could bargain more premium. Of course, there were plenty of delectable ground-strokes, but he has given a good account of his aerial-hitting ability too. In fact, he has struck more sixes than the RCB trio and Warner. Perhaps, more important than all these is that he has elevated T20 batsmanship, infused it with a rarely-seen artistry. That six off Jadeja was a perfect example of it.

Unlikely bowling heroes

The other day, Punjab bowlers couldn’t defend a steep score of 198. Worse still, Mumbai won the match on a canter, with nearly five overs remaining. So a total of 188 hardly seemed infallible. A cursory glance of their bowling resources doesn’t inspire much confidence. The Sharmas — Mohit and Sandeep, thankfully they benched Ishant — aren’t exactly dreaded proposition. A hardworking, utilitarian unit they might be, but not endowed with the skillset to make opposition batsmen wince at them.

And they seemed short of both ideas and inspiration when Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik wheeled away. While against Mumbai they threw in the towel at the onset of Jos Buttler’s onslaught, here they were more perseverant and purposeful. Axar Patel, who snuffed out Raina, bowled stifling lengths. Sandeep, after a wayward first spell, altered his lines and Mohit bowled with the heart and fire he had left behind in Australia during the World Cup. If they are going to nail the playoffs, they need to sustain this collectivism.

