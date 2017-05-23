IPL 2017: Harsh Goenka compares MS Dhoni, Steve Smith combination to Bollywood pair of Jai-Veeru

Apart from comparing the duo to the Bollywood pair, Goenka further compared them to the famous comedians Laurel and Hardy. Apart from comparing the duo to the Bollywood pair, Goenka further compared them to the famous comedians Laurel and Hardy.

After Rising Pune Supergiant lost to Mumbai Indians in the final of IPL 10, Harsh Goenka, the brother of Pune team owner Sanjeev Goenka went on social media and compared the iconic players of RPS – Steve Smith and MS Dhoni to the characters of Veeru and Jai in the film Sholay. It may be recalled here that Harsh Goenka has grabbed a lot of attention on twitter throughout the IPL for his criticisms on MS Dhoni. But since facing a backlash from the fans he has softened his stance.

“Outstanding combinations: Laurel- Hardy, Jai -Veeru, Smith- Dhoni#IPLfinal” he wrote on twitter.

His recent tweets of showering praise on Dhoni are in sharp contrast to what he said earlier in the beginning of the tournament. It may be recalled here that Harsh Goenka had criticised MS Dhoni and said,”Smith proves who’s the king of the jungle. Overshadows Dhoni totally. Great move to appoint him as captain.” After this, he received quite a backlash on social media. Hopefully, his praises for Dhoni will yield different results this time around.

Meanwhile, after MS Dhoni’s blitzkrieg knock towards the end of Rising Pune Supergiant’s innings against MI in Qualifier 1, Harsh Goenka, took to twitter to convey his wishes to the former India skipper. On a message on twitter he wrote,”Explosive batting by Dhoni, deceitful bowling by Sundar and great captaincy by Smith takes #RPS to the #IPL finals.”

