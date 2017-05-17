IPL Qualifier, MI vs RPS: Harsh Goenka praises MS Dhoni after Rising Pune Supergiant’s win over Mumbai Indians

MS Dhoni started his innings slowly but in the last few overs he took command in style. (Source: IPL/BCCI) MS Dhoni started his innings slowly but in the last few overs he took command in style. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Harsh Goenka, brother of Rising Pune Supergiant’s franchise owner Sanjeev, had been critical of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the IPL season. But no one could ever doubt MS Dhoni’s capabilities as he helped Pune seal a spot in the final of IPL 10. During Tuesday’s match against Mumbai Indians, Goenka gave his 40-run knock a standing ovation, praising Dhoni for what he does best – hit big and hit consistently. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Dhoni started his innings slowly but in the last few overs he took over the command in style, smashing Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan for quick runs along with Manoj Tiwary in the last two overs.

“Explosive batting by Dhoni, deceitful bowling by Sundar and great captaincy by Smith takes #RPS to the #IPL finals,” Goenka tweeted.

Earlier, Goenka had given totally opposite remarks on Dhoni, doubting his capabilities, which later resulted in Goenka’s social media trolling. He had tweeted in the starting days of the IPL, applauding RPS’ new captain Steve Smith, who had replaced Dhoni, calling the Australian the ‘king of the jungle’ after his fine innings in the team’s first win over MI. Goenka had faced severe criticism on social media regarding this tweet.

Explosive batting by Dhoni, deceitful bowling by Sundar and great captaincy by Smith takes #RPS to the #IPL finals. pic.twitter.com/TFCZfC0YrH — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) 16 May 2017

On Tuesday Pune became the first team to qualify for the IPL season 10 final. Apart from Dhoni’s innings, Washington Sundar’s contribution cannot be forgotten where he bowled brilliantly in pressure situation to seal of a dramatic win against the two-time champions. He grabbed 3 for 16 in four overs and also received the Man of the Match award.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd