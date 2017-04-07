Harry Kane in line for Tottenham return against Watford

Harry Kane has scored 14 goals since the turn of the year. (Source: AP) Harry Kane has scored 14 goals since the turn of the year. (Source: AP)

Striker Harry Kane could return for his side’s home Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury that has ruled him out for a month. Manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose side are still chasing Chelsea for the title, delivered the upbeat bulletin during a news conference at the club’s training ground on Friday.

“It’s very good news Harry will be involved again and he’s trained well in the last few days,” Pochettino said. “I haven’t decided yet if he’ll be in the starting eleven or on the bench but the good thing is that he’s back.

“Harry has fought a lot to get back as soon as possible, like another player would when he’s suffered an injury. They always want to be back as soon as possible.” Leading scorer Kane’s return would be a huge boost for second-placed Tottenham, although they have coped well in his absence, winning three consecutive Premier League games and scoring seven goals in the process.

Before suffering his ankle injury against Millwall in the FA Cup, a similar injury to the one that sidelined him for seven weeks earlier in the season, Kane was in a rich vein of form, having scored 14 goals since the turn of the year.

With Chelsea playing Bournemouth away in Saturday’s late kick-off, victory for Tottenham over Watford would see them cut the gap at the top to four points.

Pochettino was refusing to get involved in mind games, however, although he did say Chelsea would find it hard to deal with throwing away the title now.

“It’s true that if after the last eight games of the season they haven’t won the league, it will be tough for them to accept,” said the Argentine, whose side scored three late goals to beat Swansea City 3-1 away on Wednesday.

“I don’t believe in mind games. The ‘mind game’ is to provide my team with belief and character, which we showed at Swansea.

“It is very difficult to affect other teams or managers by playing mind games, as you call them in England.

“We are strong enough. We are the closest team in the league to Chelsea – that is the reality.” While Kane could return, Tottenham are likely to be without key midfielder Victor Wanyama, and Danny Rose and midfielder Harry Winks are ruled out.

