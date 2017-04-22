IPL 2017: Hardik Pandya replies to Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘BreakTheBeard’ look; watch video

Hardik Pandya sports a new look. (Source: Instagram) Hardik Pandya sports a new look. (Source: Instagram)

Indian all-rounder and Mumbai Indians mainstay Hardik Pandya has given a perfect reply to Ravindra Jadeja’s tweet where he was seen sporting a new look. Pandya took to social media and uploaded a video on his Instagram account saying, “Jaddu, this one’s for you.We got no dressing room confusions here now. #BreakTheBeard #MIGotStyle #newlook #KKRvGL #OneMoreSurpriseComing”.

Earlier, Jadeja too had uploaded a video of his new look on his Twitter account. “Change the game on the field. Change the look in the dressing room. #BreakTheBeard #rajputboy #newlook #timeforchange #vivoipl #glvsrcb”, the tweet read.

Jadeja’s new look though became a reason of laughter for Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.

Hardik Pandya is presently the part of Mumbai Indians squad that would be facing Delhi Daredevils in their own backyard in the next game. Pandya has become an integral part of the former two-time champion side and has emerged as a match-winner on a number of occasions for them. In the last game too, he smashed 15 runs in 4 deliveries while chasing a target of 199 runs.

While Ravindra Jadeja is back in the Gujarat Lions side for this Indian Premier League’s tenth edition. He smashed 19 runs off 13 deliveries during Gujarat’s win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. They chased down a total of 188 runs after skipper Suresh Raina chipped in with 46-ball 84 runs during the course of the chase.

