Hardik and Krunal Pandya get new home in Mumbai

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya celebrated win over Kolkata Knight Riders after the duo bought up a new house in Mumbai.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 12, 2017 1:03 pm
Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Krunal, Hardik Krunal house, Hardik Krunal new house, Hardik Krunal Mumbai Indians, Mumbai Indians, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Hardik and Krunal Pandya play for MI in IPL. (Source: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians’ Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal Pandya have brought a house in Andheri’s posh locality, Versowa. According to the reports in the Asian Age, the news was confirmed by their father that this was their first home in Mumbai.

“This is our first house in Mumbai. We are delighted because it has been bought by our two sons. The stepping ceremony in the new house was recently performed.”

“It is a fully furnished two-bed room apartment, and our both sons can live here together peacefully. There is no immediate plan to shift here from Baroda, but whenever we are in Mumbai, can open the flat and stay here as long as we want, ” the senior Pandya added.

Earlier, the two brothers were a part of Mumbai’s fascinating win over Kolkata Knight Riders after Hardik notched up a 23-ball 29 to anchor his team to a win.

Mumbai were handed over a target of 179 runs after Kolkata Knight Riders’ Manish Pandey plundered 81 runs. The riveting knock by Pandey came after extracting 47 balls. Krunal Pandya scalped three Kolkata wickets in his quota of 4 overs.

The Rohit Sharma-led side chased down a total of 179 runs with one ball to spare during the course after riding on Nitish Rana’s superb half-century and a responsible opening stand between Parthiv Patel and Jos Buttler who put up 65 runs for the first wicket.

Mumbai now have a win and loss under their belt who now travle to Bangalore for their next encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

