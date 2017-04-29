Happy Birthday Ashish Nehra: The pacer turns 38

Ashish Nehra turns 38. (Source: Express Archive) Ashish Nehra turns 38. (Source: Express Archive)

Ashsih Nehra turned 38 on Friday and the birthday wishes for the Indian fast bowler poured in on the social media. From former cricketers to current ones, everyone wished “Nehraji.” Leading the way was former India opener Virender Sehwag. He who took to Twitter and wished Nehra in his own way. Sehwag wrote on his Twitter account, “Wow ! Nehra ji Birthday and #WorldDanceDay on same day. Happy April waala birthday Nehra Ji. Great memories with you #CricketKaBhishmapitamah”.

Sachin Tendulkar also wished Nehra on his birthday. He wrote on his Twitter: “Happy Birthday, Nehraji.. 38 years old but still gets the best batsmen bowled. 🙂 Have a good day my dear friend, #AshishNehra.”

The left-arm fast bowler is presently playing the Indian Premier League for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Delhi cricketer has represented India in all three formats. He began his Test career in the year 1999 against Sri Lanka while donned the ODI jersey in 2001 against Zimbabwe.

Though, he has been out of the Test and ODI squad for a long time, Nehra has become an integral part of the Indian side in T20 format. He began his T20I career against Sri Lanka in 2009 and last played for India against England earlier this year.

One of his most memorable bowling performances came in the World cup 2003 in South Africa when Nehra went through England’s batting line up while defending 250 runs. He returned with the figures of 23/6 in 10 overs in that match and handed India a win by 82 runs.

The Men in Blue later went on to reach the final in the competition but lost to Australia. Nehra was also a part of the Indian team that won the ICC World Cup 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni after 28 years.

