IPL 2017, GL vs DD Preview: Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions lock horns with nothing to play for

Delhi Daredevils will face Gujarat Lions at Green Park Stadium on Wednesday. With three matches left in the season for the seventh placed team, Delhi has nothing to lose at this stage of the tournament. Gujarat Lions on the other hand are in a similar position sitting one spot above Delhi. After bowing out of contention for the playoffs, Gujarat will play without any pressure and look to end their IPL campaign on a decent note. The last time both teams met, Daredevils chased down 209 in just 17.3 overs with seven wickets remaining. (Results | Fixtures | Standings)

What’s in the kitty

Delhi Daredevils have lost seven out of their 11 matches. In their last match they were humiliated by Mumbai Indians as they lost by a huge 146-run margin. Delhi will need to focus on both departments, as their batsmen will look to regain the lost form while bowlers will try to bowl on right length and build pressure in Powerplay overs. For Gujarat Lions, main focus will be on controlling runs in death overs as they conceded 60 runs in last four overs against Punjab in their previous match.

Limitations

There are many talking points regarding Delhi’s form, in all departments. Pat Cummins and Amit Mishra were the most expensive bowlers against Mumbai, giving away 97 runs in their eight overs combined. It is a matter of concern for Delhi when they will face the destructive combination of Dwayne Smith and Suresh Raina. For the Gujarat Lions, the form of the pacers can be an issue with Basil Thampi and James Faulkner proving to be out of touch in the last match against Punjab.

Players to watch out for

For the Daredevils, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant and Corey Anderson will be the players to watch out for. The fans will be expecting some blistering batting from the destructive trio. Whereas, Dwayne Smith can be dangerous opposition for Daredevils carrying his magnificent form into the contest. Smith smashed 74 off 39 balls including four sixes.

