IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions extend Rising Pune Supergiant’s winless run, win by seven wickets

Aaron Finch and Suresh Raina built on the start provided by Brendon McCullum and Dwayne Smith to see Gujarat Lions over the line. (Source: IPL) Aaron Finch and Suresh Raina built on the start provided by Brendon McCullum and Dwayne Smith to see Gujarat Lions over the line. (Source: IPL)

Aaron Finch squared things off in style with two sixes as Gujarat Lions beat Rising Pune Supergiant by seven wickets. It is the first win of the season for Gujarat and it has turned out to be one that they had little trouble achieving. The highlight of the match was debutant Andrew Tye’s five wicket which included a hat-trick in the final over of the RPS innings.

Gujarat Lions won the toss and elected to bowl first. Although Tye took five wickets, the rest of the bowlers could not stem the flow of runs and thus, RPS ended their innings at 171/8. Tye’s incredible last over included the successive wickets of Ankit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary and Shardul Thakur. He also dismissed Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi.

Gujarat Lions’ innings got off to a flying start as openers Brendon McCullum and Dwayne Smith blazed their way to half centuries. Their opening partnership worth 94 runs and it looked like they would knock down Gujarat’s final score themselves, similar to how they lost to KKR in their first match. But that wasn’t the case when Dwayne Smith became the first to be dismissed. His wicket was quickly followed by that of McCullum. Dinesh Karthik also fell in the chase but that proved to be the last wicket of the day for RPS.

Gujarat skipper Suresh Raina and Aaron Finch then built on the start provided by the openers and saw their side over the line. This was the first victory of the season for the Gujarat Lions and the third consecutive loss for RPS.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd