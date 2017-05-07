Gujarat Lions chase down 190 to beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets, twitterati reacts

Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja ensured that they pull Gujarat Lions over the line. (Source: IPL) Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja ensured that they pull Gujarat Lions over the line. (Source: IPL)

Gujarat Lions beat Kings XI Punjab by six wickets at Mohali in their Indian Premier League encounter. Gujarat chased down a total of 189 without breaking much sweat. Kings XI Punjab benefited largely from Hashim Amla’s century in their innings but, for the second time this season, it has gone in vain.

Gujarat got off to a flier in their chase with Dwayne Smith and Ishan Kishan sharing an opening partnership of 91 runs. This was followed by another strong stand between Smith and skipper Suresh Raina. Dinesh Karthik then joined Raina after Smith’s dismissal. It did look like Raina and Karthik would take take Gujarat Lions to victory. But then came the lone period when Gujarat looked a bit uncomfortable in the chase. Raina was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma. Sandeep then followed it up with the wicket of Aaron Finch in the same over.

Ravindra Jadeja then joined Karthik in the middle. While the two did have some jittery moments on the field with the required rate slowly creeping up on them, they ensured that Gujarat Lions are taken over the line.

Here are a few reactions to the match:

Got to feel for Hashim Amla. Yet another classy century and yet another loss for KXIP. #IPL #KXIPvGL — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) 7 May 2017

With matches against @mipaltan, @RPSupergiants & @KKRiders coming up, it will be really tough now for @lionsdenkxip. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 7 May 2017

The loss means that Kings XI Punjab remain fifth in league standings with matches left against teams like Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiant.

