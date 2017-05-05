IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions’ Brendon McCullum ruled out of IPL

Brendon McCullum has scored 320 runs in the on-going IPL. (Source: PTI) Brendon McCullum has scored 320 runs in the on-going IPL. (Source: PTI)

Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after sustaining a hamstring injury which won’t heal in time to keep him in the cash-rich league even if the franchise moves into the playoffs and then the final. It is infact a double blow for Gujarat Lions who have also lost the services of pace bowler Nathu Singh. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

McCullum has been advised three-four weeks of intensive rehabilitation so as to not aggravate the damage in his hamstring.

McCullum has scored 330 runs in 11 games with two half- centuries at a strike rate of 145.50. Meanwhile Nathu played only two games and picked up a solitary wicket.

‘Baz’ endured a strain in his left hamstring while fielding against Delhi Daredevils on Thursday. Nathu suffered back spasms during the Lions’ home game in Rajkot against Kings XI Punjab. Nathu hasn’t played a match since then.

