IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions’ Brendon McCullum ruled out of IPL

Brendon McCullum suffered a left hamstring strain while fielding against Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 5, 2017 10:26 pm
Brendon McCullum has scored 320 runs in the on-going IPL.

Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after sustaining a hamstring injury which won’t heal in time to keep him in the cash-rich league even if the franchise moves into the playoffs and then the final. It is infact a double blow for Gujarat Lions who have also lost the services of pace bowler Nathu Singh. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

McCullum has been advised three-four weeks of intensive rehabilitation so as to not aggravate the damage in his hamstring.

McCullum has scored 330 runs in 11 games with two half- centuries at a strike rate of 145.50. Meanwhile Nathu played only two games and picked up a solitary wicket.

‘Baz’ endured a strain in his left hamstring while fielding against Delhi Daredevils on Thursday. Nathu suffered back spasms during the Lions’ home game in Rajkot against Kings XI Punjab. Nathu hasn’t played a match since then.

