Greg Chappell didn’t ruin my career: Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan last played an ODI for India in August 2012. (Source: File) Irfan Pathan last played an ODI for India in August 2012. (Source: File)

Irfan Pathan said that former India coach Greg Chappell was not responsible for the pacer losing his place in the Indian team. Pathan was at one point regarded as one of the hottest prospects for India and was also only the second Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“Nothing of that sort happened,” he said, “I know lot of people said Greg Chappell ruined my career which is not true. No one can ruin anyone’s career. What you need to do, you need to do. You alone are responsible for what you do,” said Pathan, who was signed by IPL team Gujarat Lions as replacement for Dwayne Bravo.

Pathan said that instead it was injuries that had led him to lose his place in the national setup and thus cut short a once-blossoming international career.

“When I was dropped from the team, I was unfortunately injured. After that making a comeback was a bit difficult. I don’t blame anyone,” he told reporters ahead of an IPL encounter between RCB and Gujarat Lions.

Pathan has been signed by the Gujarat Lions as a replacement for injured West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

“It is wonderful to be here. Yes, but it is disappointing when you not get picked, initially. If you get picked even if you are in the middle or fag end of the tournament you feel good, hopefully I will get the opportunity and do well,” he said. Pathan, who has since gone on to become one of the senior players in the Baroda Ranji team, said that he doesn’t want to look back into the past.

“The best thing what a sportsman can do is to look forward and not look back too much, and that is when you go wrong. I know my international and domestic experience will help me perform well. Yeah, at the moment I am very happy to be playing for Gujarat Lions,” said the 32-year-old.

Pathan was at one-point being compared to India’s 1983 World Cup winning former captain Kapil Dev due to his growing presence in the Indian team as an all-rounder. Asked if there were any pressure on him from those comparisons, he said, “Kapil Dev has been in a different league altogether when it comes to allrounders. I don’t know anyone can fill his shoes. People have compared me to him, but it did not affect me. But as an youngster you like comparison, which gives you confidence to do better,” he said.

Pathan said he had to change his bowling action due to a back problem but now he has gone back to his old action and is satisfied with the swing he is generating.

“When I was working with TA Shekhar that time I had back problem. So, I changed my action, and that actually put less pressure on my back,” he said.

“Now I have gone back to my own action and hopefully the swing is coming out of the hand very nicely. I will improve by playing more matches,” he said.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 10:54 pm

