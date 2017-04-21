IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell manages to ‘duck’ a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah; watch video

Glenn Maxwell smashed 40 runs in 18 balls against Mumbai Indians. (Source: BCCI) Glenn Maxwell smashed 40 runs in 18 balls against Mumbai Indians. (Source: BCCI)

The Indian Premier League’s tenth edition has brought a number of fascinating moments for its spectators and fans every now and then. Another instance of this came during the clash between Mumbai Indian and Kings XI Punjab when a bouncer from Mumbai franchise’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the 14th over created a bit of problem for Punjab skipper Glenn Maxwell.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

The incident happened during Kings XI’s innings against Mumbai Indians in Indore. The duo of Maxwell and South African mainstay batsman Hashim Amla were looking dangerous in the middle. While trying to put a halt in the run flow, Bumrah bowled a bouncer to Maxwell who tried to duck the delivery but didn’t really managed to get away from the line of the ball. The ball that was angled-in hit the top edge of the bat only to roll down towards Harbhajan Singh.

Earlier, after putting into bat first by Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab smashed a total of 198/4 in 20 overs after riding on Hashim Amla’s unbeaten hundred and captain Maxwell’s furious 18-ball 40. For Mumbai, it was Harbhajan Singh who emerged to be the pick of bowlers as he just gave 12 runs in 2 overs during the course.

(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

In reply, Jos Buttler fired up with an innings that didn’t really consist of any faults. The right-handed Englishman smacked 77 runs in 37 deliveries including 5 sixes to give a perfect beginning to Mumbai franchise. Along with Buttler, youngster Nitish Rana chipped in with 34-ball 62 and took his team over the line in the 16th over as Mumbai won the match by 8 wickets sparing 27 balls.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd