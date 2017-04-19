Latest News

GL vs RCB: Universe boss is still here and alive, says Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle scored 77 from 38 balls in Royal Challengers Bangalore's total of 213 against Gujarat Lions. He was judged Man of the Match.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 19, 2017 12:22 pm
chris gayle, gayle, chris gayle rcb, royal challengers bangalore, gujarat lions, rcb vs gl, gl vs rcb, gayle 10000 runs, gayle runs, sports news, ipl 10, ipl 2017, ipl news, sports news, indian express Chris Gayle answered his critics in Rajkot with his fifty against Gujarat Lions. (Source: PTI)

There were question marks over Chris Gayle’s form as IPL began with 32, 6 and 22 in the first three matches he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore. A swashbuckling knock filled with boundaries and massive hits was missing and so was his race towards the 10,000 T20 runs milestone. But on Tuesday, he gave a befitting reply to the critics with a 77 to take RCB to 213 and later a 21-run win for his side. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“People are still looking out for Chris Gayle. The universe boss is still here and still alive,” he said in the post-match press conference. “It was great fun. You know it’s good to be back. I wanted this so badly, but first of all to get 10,000 runs, it was actually on my mind, so I’m glad to get that sort of achievement. It’s a privilege to actually be the first person to get there. Hopefully I can continue entertaining the fans.”

RCB finally got to scoring big higher up the order with AB de Villiers sitting out due to injury and Gayle coming in as a replacement. Then Gayle and skipper Virat Kohli put together 122 runs for the opening wicket to deflate Gujarat Lions’ hopes.

TeamsMWLDPNRR
KKR54108+1.013
MI54108+0.302
SH53206+0.549
DD42204+1.635
KXIP52304-0.302
KXIP52304-0.942
GL41302-1.084
RCB51402-1.095

Gayle revealed that the 10,000 T20 runs milestone was playing on his mind coming into it and felt liberated once it was done. “Samuel Badree reminded me before the game and said ‘Chris only three more runs to go, make sure you get it’ so it was actually playing on my mind a bit,” he said of the landmark. “Once I crossed the line, I said: ‘listen it’s time to have a go and then it eventually paid off, so I am really happy to get the runs.”

Against Gujarat on Tuesday, Gayle maintained his shape and stance and didn’t go wildly hitting strokes. “It’s not really premeditated, it just comes natural, to be honest,” he said. “Over the years, a lot of guys spoke to me about my stance. Even Shaun Pollock spoke to me about my stance. You’re never too old to learn.” It paid dividends as he smacked five fours and seven sixes with 62 of his 77 runs coming in boundaries.

 

