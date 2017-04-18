IPL 2017 Preview, GL vs RCB: Gujarat Lions host Royal Challengers Bangalore in contest of bottom placed teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore need to iron out their issues at the top of the order when they take on Gujarat Lions. (Source: PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore need to iron out their issues at the top of the order when they take on Gujarat Lions. (Source: PTI)

Neither Gujarat Lions nor Royal Challengers Bangalore have been able to make a mark in the IPL so far. On one hand, GL sit seventh in the table with just one win in four, RCB have played one game more and accrued equal number of wins to sit a place adrift – not the kind of form you’d expect from last year’s runner-ups. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Spin is considered a massive advantage to have to contain the flow of runs with variations and some economical bowling helped by well pitched delivery. However, for Gujarat that has not been the case. Instead of being an asset, spinners have leaked runs for GL and the opposition have made the most of it in the early overs. Gujarat Lions’ spinners have the unfortunate record of holding the worst economy rate this season: 9.49. And it gets worse in the Powerplay overs: 14.00.

For RCB the problem lies prominently on the team combination and then on the form of the batsmen – their only saving grace. Fitting in top-quality foreign talent was RCB’s luxury and now it has become a concern. With Virat Kohli sitting out the first few games of the IPL due to injury, RCB persisted with Chris Gayle at the top of the order and Shane Watson as the captain. With Kohli coming back in, Gayle and Watson have been playing switcheroo in the RCB batting lineup. This changing of opening spots hasn’t helped the youngsters in the middle order to get a foothold and ended up adding pressure on Kohli and AB de Villiers to get the runs.

Head-to-head: Royal Challengers Bangalore have a 2-1 advantage over the Gujarat Lions.

