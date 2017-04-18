Latest News

GL vs RCB: AB de Villiers ruled out of crucial match due to injury

Ahead of a very crucial match against Gujarat Lions, Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers was ruled out due to injury.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2017 4:15 pm
GL vs RCB, RCB vs GL, RCB GL, GL RCB, Gujarat Lions, AB de Villiers injury, De Villiers injury, Injury de villiers, Virat Kohli, IPL 2017, Cricket News, Cricket AB de Villiers missed the first two games for RCB before returning to play the next three. (Source: PTI)

After missing first two matches of the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore, AB de Villiers has been ruled out for the Virat Kohli-led unit’s sixth match against Gujarat Lions in Rajkot on Tuesday. RCB’s injury woes continue and it’s now getting very difficult for the team to make it to the play-offs. They have lost four matches out of their five and can’t afford any more losses. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

AB returned for the third, fourth and fifth game but he is the kind of player the team needs throughout the league. He showed why when he smashed a 46-ball 93 in the game, RCB’s third match, against Kings XI Punjab. Two ordinary outings followed but it’s difficult to dominate without a player like him in the ranks. With Chris Gayle not at his best, AB and Kohli were RCB’s last hopes but the former’s injury concerns are making the road a difficult one for bottom-placed Bangalore.

The dangerous right-hander took to Twitter to announce his exclusion from the game and wished skipper Virat Kohli and team all the best for the all-important clash.

“Disappointed to be missing the match tonight for RCB, due to injury. Good luck to @imVkohli and the team. Lets go @RCBTweets !!” the South African wrote on Twitter. With AB out, it remains to be seen whether the team think tank includes Gayle. If RCB are to go all the way, the big man needs to return to scoring ways.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I lift heavy cement slabs on my shoulders every day. When I return home, my body hurts all over. But I really look forward to Sunday when I unwind myself playing football 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

20th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 18, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

21st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 19, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

22nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 20, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

23rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 21, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune