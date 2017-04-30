GL vs MI: Ravindra Jadeja’s two run-outs in one over that changed the game, watch video

Ravindra Jadeja runs out Krunal Pandya. Ravindra Jadeja runs out Krunal Pandya.

With 15 needed off the final two overs, anyone would have favoured the batting team to win the game. But Mumbai Indians made a mess of it. On a slow Rajkot pitch, they could manage only 14 in 12 balls and the match ended in a tie, resulting in the first Super Over of this IPL season. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Mumbai, chasing 154 for a win, were bowled out for 153 in 20 overs. But it mainly due to one man’s fielding. Ravindra Jadeja, who bowled just one over for Gujarat Lions, produced to stunning run-outs in the final over to dismiss the last two batsmen of Mumbai.

On the third ball off the final over bowled by Irfan Pathan, Jadeja collect the ball running in from points after Jasprit Bumrah played it on the off-side, and sent in a bullet throw. Bulls-eye. Jadeja dismissed Bumrah at the non-striker’s end.

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja runs out Bumrah

Mumbai needed one run off the final ball and Lasith Malinga was on strike. He missed the delivery which hit his pads and went on the off-side but Jadeja was super quick and cost another run-out, this time finding Hardik Pandya short.

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja runs out Krunal Pandya

The two runs outs gave Gujarat Lions the opportunity to force the match into a Super Over, which they eventually lost as Bumrah defended 12 runs off in the over.

Mumbai won the Super Over and moved to the second spot in points table while Gujarat, after this loss, remain at the sixth position.

