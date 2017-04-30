IPL 2017 GL vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah Super Over, ball-by-ball, watch video

Jasprit Bumrah did the job for Mumbai Indians as they beat Gujarat Lions in the super over. Jasprit Bumrah did the job for Mumbai Indians as they beat Gujarat Lions in the super over.

Mumbai Indian were cruising in their chase of 154 runs against Gujarat Lions but a late batting collapse but some superb fielding from Gujarat saw them being bowled out for 153, same score as Gujarat’s. This forced this first Super Over of IPL 2017. Mumbai, batting first, made 11 runs after both their wickets fell inside five balls. But they managed to defend it courtesy Jasprit Bumrah, who gave only six runs to help Mumbai win. Here is how the Super Over panned out for both teams: (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Mumbai Indians Super Over

Jos Buttler and Kieron Pollard came out for Mumbai while Gujarat handed the ball to James Faulkner.

First ball: Faulkner to Buttler, an outside the off delivery that is played to sweeper cover by Buttler. He can only run a single.

Second ball: Faulkner to Pollard, it is again outside off but Pollard has sensed it. He delivers a boundary through extra cover! Not in proper control of the shot but enough power

Third ball: Faulkner to Pollard, SIX! Faulkner bowls it right in the slot for Pollard who clears his front-leg and sends it over deep mid-wicket for a huge six.

Fourth ball: Faulkner to Pollard, WICKET! Faulkner goes over the wicket and bowls it right in the blockhole but a full-toss. No room for Pollard to send this away, manages to hit it straight to long-on

Fifth ball: Faulkner to Buttler, WICKET! Another outside the off delivery but this one is of shorter length. Buttler goes for a swipe but gets a top edge. Ishan Kishan at gully takes diving and Mumbai lose both wicket for 11 runs

Mumbai Indians clinch thrilling win over Gujarat Lions

Gujarat Lions Super Over

Brendon McCullum and Aaron Finch took the challenge for Gujarat and Mumbai relied on young Jasprit Bumrah to defend the total

First ball: Bumrah to Finch, a perfect yorker which misses the leg-stump. But Bumrah had over-stepped. It is a no-ball. Finch made room for himself but misses it completely. Free-hit. 11 needed off 6

Second ball: Bumrah to Finch, FREE HIT! Finch misses a ramp shot and is hit on the pads. Only a single runs. Top delviery from Bumrah. 10 needed off 5

Third ball: Bumrah to McCullum, WIDE! Bumrah feeling the pressure. He wanted to bowl a wide yorker but bowls a full-toss outside which is wide. 9 needed off 5

Fourth ball: Bumrah to McCullum, top slower ball from Bumrah. McCullum is deceived and he cannot connect. Parthiv collects it. No run. 9 needed off 4

Fifth ball: Bumrah to McCullum, slower one again! But this time they run a bye as Parthiv fumbles! McCullum had missed it completely but Finch was quick to run the extra run. 8 needed off 3

Sixth ball: Bumrah to Finch, and it’s yet another dot ball. Fast yorker outside off as Finch tries give room and play it over the off side field. Misses. 8 needed off 2 balls

Seventh ball: Bumrah to Finch, this is one is high full-toss which hits high on the bat. Finch cannot get it away. Only a single and Gujarat need 7 off the final ball

Eighth ball: Bumrah to McCullum, Length delivery that is hit straight to long-off. McCullum and Finch can run only a single. Mumbai win the Super Over

