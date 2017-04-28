IPL 2017: I am sure Lasith Malinga will come back strongly, says Parthiv Patel

Pathiv Patel said he would like to spend some more time in the middle. (Source: BCCI) Pathiv Patel said he would like to spend some more time in the middle. (Source: BCCI)

He has played only four matches, proved expensive and picked only four wickets, but Lasith Malinga has got the backing of fellow Mumbai Indians teammate Parthiv Patel who said that the Sri Lanka pacer is a proven match winner both international and IPL level.

“He is coming out of injury. He has been proven match winner in both levels — International as well as IPL — and we are not worried about his form. I am sure Malinga will come back strongly,” Pathiv said on the eve of Mumbai Indians match against Gujarat Lions in Rajkot.

“We have good options, our bowling attack is not something which is dependent on any bowler or any wicket. We have variety in bowling,” he added.

Apart from Malinga, Patel was all praise for his Ranji and Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah, saying: “He has now become a much improved bowler. He is improving his game every year since he started playing for Gujarat in Ranji Trophy. He has done well for both Gujarat and Mumbai Indians.”

Patel, who has been in fine knick top of the order for Mumbai, said that he is happy but would like to stay longer at the crease.

“I didn’t get more than thirties, but I’m happy the way I’m hitting the ball and will try to stay longer at the crease,” he said.

Mumbai, who currently sit second in the points table, are foccused on taking back the top spot from Kolkata Knight Riders and Patel said that they look to execute their plans well.

“It’s important for us to focus on what we can achieve. We do not think about what opposition is doing, we have our plans and we try to execute those properly. Our focus is on what we can achieve rather than what is coming at us,” he said.

The team will be playing their first game after a four-day break against Gujarat and Patel thinks that his team needed the break.

“We needed that break. We played few back to back games and such a break is always welcome in long tournaments like IPL,” he said.

