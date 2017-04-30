GL vs MI: Jasprit ‘Boom Boom’ Bumrah wins Super Over, social media

Jasprit Bumrah gave away just six runs to lead Mumbai Indians to a victory in the Super Over against Gujarat Lions. (Source: IPL) Jasprit Bumrah gave away just six runs to lead Mumbai Indians to a victory in the Super Over against Gujarat Lions. (Source: IPL)

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions through Super Over in a thrilling encounter at Rajkot. Put to chase 154, Mumbai Indians were one run short of their target before being all out, thus trying the game and forcing it into a super over.

Kieron Pollard and Jos Buttler were the ones who came to bat out the Super Over for Mumbai with James Faulkner being chosen to bowl. The visitors could not finish the over and walked back with 11 on board with a ball to spare.

Jasprit Bumrah was the man who bowled the Super Over for Mumbai Indians. He got off to a horrendous start, bowling a no ball and a wide. But he made up for it by following up with five excellent deliveries, giving away just four runs, off which one came because of a fumble from Parthiv Patel behind the stumps.

Mumbai Indians got off to a strong start with Parthiv Patel sharing an opening partnership between Jos Buttler and Parthiv Patel. The latter was the aggressor, so much so that Buttler only contributed nine runs to the partnership. Parthiv then struck crucial partnerships with Nitish Rana and captain Rohit Sharma before being dismissed on 70 by James Faulkner.

Krunal Pandya then held the fort for Mumbai Indians but none of his team mates could stick around with him. Mumbai ended up needing 11 runs from the last over that was being bowled by Irfan Pathan. Krunal hit Pathan for a six off the first ball but was forced into a single the next. Jasprit Bumrah was then run out off the next ball. Krunal then took three runs off the next two balls and thus tied the score. Lasith Malinga faced the last ball and that resulted in Ravindra Jadeja running out Krunal Pandya.

Earlier, young Ishan Kishan top scored for Gujarat Lions with 48 off 35 balls. His innings was also accompanied by valuable lower order cameos from Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner and Andrew Tye.

Here are a few reactions to the match:

Phenomenal last over. Gujarat Lions had their moments but were denied by one of the best bowled last overs you will see. #Bumrah — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 29 April 2017

Boom Boom Bumrah….haven’t seen a better Super Over. #IPL #GLvMI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 29 April 2017

What a thrilling match b/w #mumbaiindians & #GujaratLions. Beauty of #IPL . Excited for the superover. — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 29 April 2017

With this win, Mumbai Indians are level on points with table toppers Kolata Knight Riders who are ahead due to their superior goal difference.

