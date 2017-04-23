GL vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab beat Gujarat Lions, return to top four in points table

Kings XI Punjab won their first away match this season. (Source: BCCI) Kings XI Punjab won their first away match this season. (Source: BCCI)

A couple of days ago, Suresh Raina had said that his team can improve their bowling while the batting looks good. This was after he had scored 86 runs to help his team chase down the 192-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders. But on Sunday, his team failed to repeat the feat and fell 26 short off the 189-run target against Kings XI Punjab.

Raina, who made 32 runs off 24 balls against Punjab, said that it is not easy to chase down 190. “You can’t chase 190 every time. Bowlers have to do something,” he said, asking the spinners to step up.

Raina’s concern was justified as Gujarat let the momentum slip twice after winning the toss and electing to field. The start was excellent as Nathu Singh, playing his first match, removed Manan Vohra in the second over.

But once again, Hashim Amla, who scored a century in his last game for KXIP, scored a brilliant half-century and with Shaun Marsh, shared a 70-run stand. After his fall, Glenn Maxwell his an 18-ball 31 to continue the KXIP charge. But the momentum once again return to Gujarat as Amla and Maxwell were removed in the space of three balls.

At this moment, Gujarat let it slip again and conceded 45 runs in the final four overs as Punjab made 188 for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. It was mainly due to a 17-ball 34 by Axar Patel.

The bowling effort from Gujarat was not up to the mark and their best bowler, Nathu, pulled up a muscle just before he was to bowl the 17th over. Apart from him, Andrew Tye picked up two wickets for 35 runs.

Chasing 189, Gujarat lost Brendon McCullum in the first over as Sandeep Sharma caught him in front of the wickets.

Hero of their previous match, Raina and Aaron Finch tried stitching a partnership but Mohit Sharma had him caught by Marcus Stoinis and when the team score reached 70, Raina holed out in the deep of Axar.

Dinesh Karthik scored a fighting half-century but he did not get any support from the other end as Punjab bowlers continued to pile on the pressure with regular wickets.

Axar, KC Cariappa and Sandeep picked up two wickets each and Mohit had one wicket to help their team win by 26 runs..

First Published on: April 23, 2017 8:21 pm

