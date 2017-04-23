IPL 2017, GL vs KXIP: Hashim Amla, Axar Patel lauded for vital role in Punjab’s win over Gujarat

Hashim Amla top scored for Kings XI Punjab in the win over Gujarat Lions. (Source: PTI) Hashim Amla top scored for Kings XI Punjab in the win over Gujarat Lions. (Source: PTI)

Kings XI Punjab picked up their third win of the season, first away from home, and one to break their four game winless streak after beating Gujarat Lions by 26 runs at Rajkot. Hashim Amla struck his second fifty in as many matches to steer Punjab to 188/7 at the end of the 20 overs. Amla scored 65 from 40 balls in nine boundaries and two sixes. He found able support from Shaun Marsh (30) and Glenn Maxwell (31) to keep the score ticking after a slow start. Amla put on 70 runs for the second wicket with Marsh while another 47 runs were added with skipper Maxwell.

Later, Axar Patel played a valuable cameo with 34 runs from 17 balls after KXIP lost wickets in a hurry near the 15th over mark. Axar scored two sixes to Dwayne Smith to fatten the score further for the visitors.

In reply, Kings XI Punjab only saw reasonable challenge from Dinesh Karthik and skipper Suresh Raina but they didn’t find enough support at the other end to keep their fight for the target going. When Raina perished, none of the GL batsmen stepped up and took over the responsibility of leading the chase.

Good to win an away game. Great performance by the bowlers and Hashim Amla was brilliant as always.#GLvsKXIP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 23 April 2017

#Bravo !! Terrific batting by the orange cap holder@amlahash n big shout out for the bowling unit !! @lionsdenkxip 🦁🦁 — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) 23 April 2017

Really looking forward to seeing if @DineshKarthik can make this a big matchwinning innings. Not enough to play a pretty cameo here. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 23 April 2017

Kings XI Punjab now continue their IPL when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 28, at home. In fact, four of their next five games are at home.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd