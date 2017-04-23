Latest News

IPL 2017, GL vs KXIP: Hashim Amla, Axar Patel lauded for vital role in Punjab’s win over Gujarat

KXIP picked up their first win after four straight losses to go fourth in the IPL table while Gujarat continued to languish at the bottom.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 23, 2017 9:44 pm
kings xi punjab, kxip, gujarat lions, gl, gujarat lions vs kings xi punjab, gl vs kxip, ipl 2017, ipl 10, ipl news, sports news, cricket news, indian express Hashim Amla top scored for Kings XI Punjab in the win over Gujarat Lions. (Source: PTI)

Kings XI Punjab picked up their third win of the season, first away from home, and one to break their four game winless streak after beating Gujarat Lions by 26 runs at Rajkot. Hashim Amla struck his second fifty in as many matches to steer Punjab to 188/7 at the end of the 20 overs. Amla scored 65 from 40 balls in nine boundaries and two sixes. He found able support from Shaun Marsh (30) and Glenn Maxwell (31) to keep the score ticking after a slow start. Amla put on 70 runs for the second wicket with Marsh while another 47 runs were added with skipper Maxwell.

Later, Axar Patel played a valuable cameo with 34 runs from 17 balls after KXIP lost wickets in a hurry near the 15th over mark. Axar scored two sixes to Dwayne Smith to fatten the score further for the visitors.

In reply, Kings XI Punjab only saw reasonable challenge from Dinesh Karthik and skipper Suresh Raina but they didn’t find enough support at the other end to keep their fight for the target going. When Raina perished, none of the GL batsmen stepped up and took over the responsibility of leading the chase.

Kings XI Punjab now continue their IPL when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 28, at home. In fact, four of their next five games are at home.

