GL vs DD: Shreyas Iyer’s 96 helps Delhi beat Gujarat in a battle for pride

Gujarat Lions managed to dismiss the Delhi Daredevils batsmen in a number of ways. When the bowlers were unable to find the breakthrough, Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with his bullet throws that would send the bails flying and make the batsman look hopelessly slow in the replays. They also found a way to dismiss Shreyas Iyer. Only, by the time they did so, it was too late and Shreyas had set up a memorable victory for his team, regardless of how little it means to them.

Shreyas Iyer started walked in when Delhi Daredevils lost Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant in the second over. Out of the 120 balls Delhi faced, Iyer faced 57 and scored 96 of their eventual total of 197. Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair first put the pressure back on the bowlers after the dismissals of Pant and Samsnon as they went after every lose ball. Soon, their partnership crossed the 50-run mark for the fourth wicket and Delhi found themselves within reach of the target.

But Karun Nair was dismissed by James Faulkner having made 30 off 15 balls. Shreyas Iyer then carried on with Marlon Samuels. The latter was eventually run out with a brilliant direct hit from Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja hit again just a few balls later by running out Corey Anderson. As wickets fell around him, Iyer held fort valiantly for the Daredevils. He found the gaps consistently. He also found an able partner in Pat Cummins and the two brought Delhi back in the game.

For Gujarat Lions, Aaron Finch was the highest scorer with 69 off 39 balls. Gujarat got off to a brisk start with the Ishan Kishan going after the likes of Zaheer Khan. Around him, fellow opener Dwayne Smith and Skipper Suresh Raina fell before Kishan himself departed in the first over bowled by Amit Mishra. Dinesh Karthik and Finch then fended off the pressure that was induced by pacers Pat Cummins and Corey Anderson and rebuilt a base for Gujarat to work on.

