Shreyas Iyer rates 57-ball 96 against Gujarat Lions as his best IPL knock

Out from the contention for the play-offs spot, Delhi Daredevils rode on young Shreyas Iyer’s 57 ball 96 to guide them to a two-wicket win over Gujarat Lions in Kanpur. Iyer along with Pat Cummins forged a 61-run partnership to help Delhi chase down a target of 196 after an early stumble in their chase. Iyer, who has been with Delhi fro three seasons now, missed out of his maiden IPL century when Basil Thampi knocked off his stumps in the last over when DD needed seven runs in the last over. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“It feels really amazing. It feels more amazing when you finish the game, unfortunately I could not do that. Still, I would say it was my one of best innings in the IPL,” said Iyer.

Iyer has scored 303 runs this season which include two fifty plus scores and been consistent for the franchise. The 22-year old has got starts but has not managed to make those starts into big ones. “I don’t think my IPL was that bad. My batting order was shifted to No 4 from the usual opening slot, so I had that responsibility and authority to take the innings through and today was one such example,” he added.

“It is challenging but at the same time you are a professional. You need to be ready to bat at any position. When ever I leave the ground I take lots of learning out of it. Even in IPL, you need to take time as a batsman, and cover up at the end of the innings. The same goes in other formats as well.

“I would be happy converting those 20s and 30s into big scores. Nevertheless, now two games to go and hopefully I make the most of it,” the right-handed batsman concluded.

Delhi have two games remaining, against Rising Pune Supergiant and Royal Challengers Bangalore, and are placed sixth with 10 points.

