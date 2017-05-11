Latest News

Shreyas Iyer misses out on hundred as Gujarat lose another close game: Who said what on Twitter

Shreyas Iyer's 96 and Pat Cummins' cameo helps Delhi Daredevils chase down a target of 196 to beat Gujarat Lions by two wickets.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 11, 2017 1:04 am
Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins added 61 runs from 27 balls to guide Delhi to their fifth win of the season. (Source: IPL)

Delhi Daredevils rode on Shreyas Iyer’a 57-ball 96 run knock as they chase down a total of 196 to beat Gujarat Lions by two wickets in Kanpur. With both teams out from the competition for play-off spot, it was a game for pride for the two teams. After winning the toss and putting Gujarat to bat first, Zaheer Khan-led side got a great start as the visitors managed to get rid of opener Dwayne Smith cheaply. Skipper Suresh Raina (6) was back in the hut with a special delivery by seamer Pat Cummins and GL were reduced to 46/2.

However, the 92-run stand between wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik and Aaron Finch boosted Gujarat’s total to 150, before Corey Anderson completed a wonderful catch off Brathwaite to break the partnership and bring the visitors back in the game.

Asked to chase a mammoth target, Delhi lost Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson early with just 15 runs on the board. It was Iyer and Karun Nair, who rebuild double D’s chase and added 57 runs for the third wicket partnership. Wickets kept falling from the other end but young Iyer looked firm against Gujarat’s attack. Cummins’ cameo of 13-balls 24 runs brought Delhi back into the game as they went on to chase down the total with two balls remaining. Iyer fell short by four runs for his maiden Indian Premier League century.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Vijender Singh hasn’t won even half a major title 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur

51st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 11, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur

54th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata