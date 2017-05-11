GL vs DD: Hundred doesn’t matter, says Shreyas Iyer after guiding Delhi to win over Gujarat

Shreyas Iyer smashed 15 fours and two sixes in his knock of 96 balls. (Source: PTI) Shreyas Iyer smashed 15 fours and two sixes in his knock of 96 balls. (Source: PTI)

Shreyas Iyer’s 57-ball 96 and quickfire by Pat Cummins guided Delhi Daredevils to two-wicket win over Gujarat Lions in Kanpur. Chasing a target of 196, Iyer and Cummins forged a 61 run partnership to guide Delhi their fifth win of the season. With both teams out from the competition for play-off spot, win against the Lions helped DD improve its standing in the points table.

“I would have been more happy with finishing the game. I wasn’t thinking much about my hundred, I decided at the start I would bat till the end. The hundred doesn’t matter, winning the game does. I was just trying to time the ball, was getting the ball in my areas. two matches left, let’s hope I get two more Man of the Matches,” Iyer said.

After electing to bowl, Delhi made sure they make the full use of the start they got after Gujarat opener Dwayne Smith was runnout in the fourth over. However, Dinesh Karthik (40) and Aaron Finch (69) boosted hosts total to 150.

After registering their fifth win of the season, skipper Zaheer Khan said that, “Feels really good to fall on the right side of the result. I felt the energy was low, after being out of the playoffs, but we are a professional side. You have to take these things in your stride and keep working harder.”

“We would want to win both games, finish on a high. As a team, everything needs to come together,” he concluded.

Delhi next host Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant on May 12 and will look to play the role of a spoiler as Pune eye to seal their berth for the knockout stage.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd