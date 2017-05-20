IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir posts heartfelt message on Twitter, thanks fans for unwavering support

Gautam Gambhir led his KKR side with aplomb. (Source: PTI) Gautam Gambhir led his KKR side with aplomb. (Source: PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir has written a heartwarming message after KKR lost its eliminator to Mumbai Indians on Friday. Courtesy of this loss, KKR failed to qualify for the finals of IPL 10. After this Gambhir took to social media and wrote,”Tks for being a wonderful support 4 @KKRiders,but 4 u all this journey won’t have been fun. Tried our best may b our best wasn’t good enuff”.

Tks for being a wonderful support 4 @KKRiders,but 4 u all this journey won’t have been fun. Tried our best may b our best wasn’t good enuff. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 20 May 2017

Meanwhile, the Gambhir led- Kolkata Knight Riders saw their season come to an end with a defeat against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifer 2. In the final KKR managed to put up just 108 which was easily chased down by Mumbai Indians thanks to a good innings by Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma.

