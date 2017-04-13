Latest News

IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir’s unbeaten 72 leads KKR to eight-wicket win over KXIP

Gautam Gambhir made an unbeaten 72 as Kolkata chased down a 171-run target to hand Punjab their first defeat of IPL 2017.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 13, 2017 11:35 pm
Gautam Gambhir smashed an unbeaten 72 off 49 balls. (Source: PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders completed a dominant eight-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab to record their second win in the IPL 2017. This is the first loss that Punjab have suffered this season. Captain Gautam Gabhir led the way for Kolkata 72 off 49 balls. His innings didn’t include any sixes but he smashed 11 fours on the way to the total.

KKR had won the toss and put Punjab to bat first. While there were no stand out innings in their score card, it turned out to be a team effort from the visitors and they put up a formidable 171-run target for KKR to chase. But the home side made light work of that total. With Chris Lynn out due top injury, it was Sunil Narine who surprisingly opened the innings with his skipper. It turned out to be a good move as Narine raced to 37 runs off just 18 deliveries. He smashed four boundaries and three maximums in his innings and thus got KKR off to a good start in their run chase. Narine eventually fell to Varun Aaron.

Robin Uthappa was the next man to play for KKR and played a valuable cameo, scoring 26 off just 16 balls. It was after the dismissal of Uthappa that Gambhir decided to take charge of the chase. Manish Pandey proved to be an able partner and the two took KKR over the line with nearly four overs to spare.

This was the first match to be played at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens stadium this season and thus Kolkata Knight Riders’ first home match of the season.

