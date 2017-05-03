IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir lavishes praise on KKR’s ‘son-in-law’ David Warner

Gautam Gambhir said that Kolkata Knight Riders are not at the top of their game. (Source: PTI) Gautam Gambhir said that Kolkata Knight Riders are not at the top of their game. (Source: PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Gautam Gambhir took the first flight home after Sunday’s game against Sunrisers Hyderabad to be with his daughter Aazeen on her birthday. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Initially unsure of whether to leave for Kolkata directly for the next game or come to Delhi for his daughter’s birthday, David Warner’s ‘manhandling’ helped him make the decision. Gambhir wrote about KKR’s bowling on Sunday for Hindustan Times.

Gambhir said that their side did not bowl as bad as Warner made it look with his ‘audacious strokes’. “He cut us, pulled us, switch-hit-slog-swept us, drove us and hoisted us. It seemed KKR was one those courteous in-laws who was head over heels to please the Aussie son-in-law,” Gambhir wrote.

He also wrote about his daughter making fun of him picking his nose on camera. Roles reversed as it was one of the things that the former captain of India would constantly tell his three-year-old daughter to not do.

Later in the day, when he had almost forgotten what he went through against Warner, he was brought back to reality when his brother gifted his daughter the same brand of bat that Warner plays with. He analysed the situation by saying that it was like ‘someone tuning your radio to heavy metal while you were flowing with Gulzar saab.’

KKR has won seven of the ten games this season but Gambhir said that he would be the first to say that they were not at the top of their game. He said that Kolkata did not play a single game in which they batted, bowled or fielded on a par with their talent.

However he asserted that the same cannot be repeated in their next game against Rising Pune Supergiants and their all-rounder Ben Stokes who scored an unbeaten century in their last game.

To his comfort however Gambhir was happy to see that none of his teammates were talking about the Australian ‘son-in-law’ Warner that KKR was wanting to please. Gambhir brushed the thoughts aside thinking that probably his slam did not have enough shelf life. He concluded his article saying that they must play their best and bring their A side on in the next game as all eyes will be on them, including his daughter’s.

