IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir donates Man of the Match prize money to families of Sukma attack martyrs

Gautam Gambhir scored an unbeaten 52-ball 71 to guide his team to a win by seven wickets. (Source: BCCI) Gautam Gambhir scored an unbeaten 52-ball 71 to guide his team to a win by seven wickets. (Source: BCCI)

After scoring an unbeaten 52-ball 71 to guide his team to a win by seven wickets, KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir on Friday donated his IPL man of the match award to the families of Sukma attack martyrs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gambhir said, “I am a proud Indian and I have decided to donate whatever awards I’ve earned to the families of the CRPF jawans martyred in Sukma. They have given the ultimate sacrifice for us. I am doing my bit towards them,”

On April 24, 25 CRPF officers were killed by Maoists in Chattisgarh’s Sukma district. The incident sparked nation-wide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the attack as ‘cowardly and deplorable’.

Earlier, the former Indian cricket team skipper Gautam Gambhir has announced he will bear the educational expenses of the children of 25 CRPF personnel killed in an attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

The left-hand opener’s charitable foundation would take care of the expenses and that initial steps had already been taken in this regard. Reflecting on the tragedy, Gambhir had said he was left shaken by the massacre and “gut-wrenching” pictures that appeared on newspapers the next day.

“The Gautam Gambhir Foundation will take care of the entire education expenses of the children of these martyrs. My team has already started work on this and I shall soon share the progress we have made,” wrote the Kolkata Knight Riders player on a social media post.

