Gautam Gambhir calls Sunrisers Hyderabad a champion side after IPL Eliminator win; VVS Laxman wishes luck

Gautam Gambhir said that his heart went out to the losing team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 18, 2017 6:28 pm
ipl 2017, ipl, kkr vs mi, kolkata vs mumbai, kolkata knight riders vs mumbai indians, rayudu, gautam gambhir, gambhir, ipl news, ipl, cricket news, cricket, indian express Gautam Gambhir called Sunrisers Hyderabad a champion side. (Source: BCCI)

Gautam Gambhir, who led his side to a seven wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the playoff, said that it was a satisfying win and called the opponents champion. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out the defending champions in the Eliminator after rain delayed the match which ended at 1.30am on Thursday in Bangalore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made a score of 128/7 but due to rain Kolkata’s target was reduced to 48 runs in six overs.

Gautam Gambhir not only took to Twitter to share his excitement on Kolkata returning to winning ways, but also congratulated his opponents for a tough fight. He wrote, “Satisfying win but my heart goes out 2 @SunRisers,tough 2 fathom such a loss. U r a champion side @VVSLaxman281 @YUVSTRONG12 @davidwarner31”

 

VVS Laxman, a mentor to the losing side, thanked the Kolkata captain and wished Gambhir luck for future matches. He wrote back, “Thank you @GautamGambhir Good luck for your future matches Gauti.”

 

Gambhir was happy to win the playoff after suffering four losses. He said that it seemed as if the KKR scriptwriter was getting a cartridge-refill, hoping that this one lasts till May 21st.

Kolkata will now face Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 on Thursday at the same venue. They would need to win the match in order to book the final spot against Rising Pune Supergiant.

